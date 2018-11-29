Marriott to open nearly 30 business hotels in Europe in two years

Marriott to open nearly 30 business hotels in Europe in two years

Marriott International Inc's plans to open nearly 30 Courtyard by Marriott hotels in Europe in the next two years, the U.S. hotel chain said on Thursday.

A Marriott flag hangs at the entrance of the New York Marriott Downtown hotel in Manhattan, New York
FILE PHOTO: A Marriott flag hangs at the entrance of the New York Marriott Downtown hotel in Manhattan, New York November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Courtyard currently operates 63 hotels across Europe aimed at business travelers, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

