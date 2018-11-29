Marriott to open nearly 30 business hotels in Europe in two years

Marriott International Inc's plans to open nearly 30 Courtyard by Marriott hotels in Europe in the next two years, the U.S. hotel chain said on Thursday.

Courtyard currently operates 63 hotels across Europe aimed at business travelers, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)