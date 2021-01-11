Marriott will suspend donations to US lawmakers who voted against Biden certification

Marriott International Inc, the world's largest hotel company, confirmed Sunday it will suspend donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory last week.

"We have taken the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration and will be pausing political giving from our Political Action Committee to those who voted against certification of the election," Marriott spokeswoman Connie Kim said, confirming a report in Popular Information, a political newsletter, that surveyed more than 100 companies about donation plans.

Citigroup Inc said in a memo to employees Friday seen by Reuters it had reviewed lawmakers who led the charge against the certification of the Electoral College and found it gave US$1,000 to the campaign of Republican Senator Josh Hawley.

"We want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law. We intend to pause our contributions during the quarter as the country goes through the Presidential transition and hopefully emerges from these events stronger and more united," wrote Candi Wolff, who heads Citi's global government affairs team.Other companies have made no decisions about changes to giving.

Ford Motor Co said Sunday "our employee PAC contributes to candidates who support policies critical to Ford’s employees, communities and jobs. Events over the past year have underscored the need for a broader, ongoing discussion about other relevant considerations."

