Martin Sorrell quits as head of WPP advertising agency

Business

Martin Sorrell quits as head of WPP advertising agency

Martin Sorrell said on Saturday that he was stepping down as head of the British-based global advertising agency WPP .

FILE PHOTO: Sir Martin Sorrell, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, attends the World Economic Forum (W
FILE PHOTO: Sir Martin Sorrell, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Bookmark

LONDON: Martin Sorrell said on Saturday that he was stepping down as head of the British-based global advertising agency WPP .

In a letter to WPP staff, Sorrell said the "current disruption" was "putting too much unnecessary pressure on the business".

He said he had decided that "in your interest, in the interest of our clients, in the interest of all shareowners, both big and small, and in the interest of all our other stakeholders, it is best for me to step aside".

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark