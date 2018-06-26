Evaluating reforms, more supervision and tech to be future of financial regulation: MAS chief

SINGAPORE: Evaluating regulatory reforms and enhancing supervision, while managing the risks from financial technology (FinTech) and cyber risk could be on the agenda for financial regulators over the next decade, said Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) managing director Ravi Menon.

Mr Menon was delivering a keynote address at the Symposium on Asian Banking and Finance held in San Francisco on Monday (Jun 25) morning.

Speaking at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, he framed his speech as an imaginary one delivered in 2028. In it, he laid out plausible scenarios for the future of financial regulation.

EVALUATION AND ENHANCING SUPERVISION OF REFORMS

One of which involves the regulatory and supervisory responses to the 2008 global financial crisis. After spending eight years fixing the fault lines with the “most wide-ranging set of reforms ever in the history of financial regulation”, the next phase from 2017 to 2020 would see regulators evaluating the effects of these reforms.

During which, the reviews would largely affirm that the benefits, in terms of reducing the risk of financial crisis and its consequent economic impact, far outweighed the costs, Mr Menon suggested.

There are areas for improvement though and that include trade finance, infrastructure finance, small- and medium-enterprise finance and market liquidity, where reforms may have led to "sub-optimal social outcomes".

Regulators would carefully calibrate adjustments to ease the constraints without significantly increasing risk, and this responsiveness would help to sustain the broad-based political and industry consensus in favour of the post-crisis reforms, Mr Menon added.

Following which, regulators would move towards enhancing the supervision of financial institutions, with emphasis on stronger cross-border collaboration and understanding the risk culture of these organisations.

For this, Mr Menon posited that common frameworks on “culture and conduct supervision” could have been established where regulators share information on errant industry professionals to deter the problem of “rolling bad apples”.

Technology could also play a bigger role in the supervision process, with the use of data analytics, sentiment assessments and the tools of behavioural psychology. This would have enabled supervision to “become much sharper and surveillance of systemic stability more rigorous”, according to Mr Menon.

RISKS AND BENEFITS OF FINTECH

For the second scenario, Mr Menon touched on the emergence of Fintech, which brought about new risks and challenges for regulators.

He imagined that by 2028, three areas of “good progress” would have been made over the past decade.

That include the setting of standards for distributed ledgers, making cloud computing services safer and dealing with artificial intelligence.

For the first, he posited that a coordinated regulatory response to distributed ledger technology (DLT) would come in the cross-border payments space.

The Bank of Canada and MAS would successfully pilot a cross-border DLT-based system in 2020 that achieved almost real-time fixed income securities trading and settlement, suggested Mr Menon.

Meanwhile, under the Global Payments Accord of 2024, central banks would agree to upgrade their real-time gross settlement systems to a DLT-inspired infrastructure with a view to connect these systems for safer, faster, and more efficient cross-border payments and settlements.

This called for internationally accepted standards for DLT-based payment systems so the Financial Stability Board (FSB) and standard-setting bodies worked closely with the newly-formed International Organisation for Distributed Ledger Standards to design a supervisory framework for DLT, he added.

In the area of cloud computing services, while it has enhanced risk management, the cloud has also amplified outsourcing risks given how much of a financial institution’s data and processing functions rely on cloud service providers (CSPs).

To mitigate this, global regulators would issue regulations or guidance on the management of outsourcing risks pertaining to cloud services, while jurisdictions where the cloud service providers (CSPs) operate from would have begun to exercise regulatory oversight over them, according to Mr Menon.

DEFENDING AGAINST CYBER RISK

Lastly, Mr Menon hypothesised that cyber risk management would have “moved to front and centre of the international regulatory agenda” after a Global Cyber Crisis in 2023 “laid bare our cyber vulnerabilities”.

“A highly skilled and well-resourced group of hackers used AI-enabled malware to infiltrate banks across the world, subvert detection, and siphon monies. Over a span of just 6 weeks, a total of US$45 billion was stolen from over 500 banks, leading to loss of public confidence and bank runs in several jurisdictions. Only 8% of the stolen funds has ever been recovered,” he said of the imaginary crisis.

Following which, the FSB and standard-setting bodies swung into action and in 2025 produced a two-track set of reforms to deal with cyber risk, which is essentially borderless.

This includes establishing a minimum level of cyber hygiene for internationally active financial institutions by the FSB’s Cyber Security Standards. This would set out harmonised standards for authentication, implementation of cryptography, intrusion detection, and incident reporting, suggested Mr Menon.

Global platforms were also put in place to facilitate information sharing among central banks and regulators to counter cross-border cyber threats, he added.

While the landscape has evolved and the nature of threats to financial stability has changed, Mr Menon stressed that the core principles of sound regulation “remain evergreen”.

This is to keep the financial system stable to maintain public confidence and trust in the financial sector, while allowing the sector to innovate and grow, and serve the needs of the economy and society.

“That means taking a proportionate approach to risk, so that we can achieve resilience with efficiency, stability with growth, safety with innovation,” concluded Mr Menon.