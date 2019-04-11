MAS hits pause button on tightening, leaves monetary policy unchanged as expected

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Friday (Apr 12) kept its exchange rate-based monetary policy unchanged after tightening twice last year, in line with market expectations.



In a statement for its semi-annual policy review, the central bank said it will maintain the current rate of appreciation of the Singapore dollar's nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band.

Advertisement

It will also be leaving the width and the level at which the band is centred unchanged.

“This policy stance is consistent with a modest and gradual appreciation path of the S$NEER policy band that will ensure medium-term price stability,” said the MAS.

MAS operates a managed float regime for the Singapore dollar, allowing the exchange rate to fluctuate within an unspecified policy band, rather than to a fixed value.

It changes the slope, width and centre of that band when it wants to adjust the pace of appreciation or depreciation of the Singapore currency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last April, the central bank made its first tightening move in six years by slightly increasing the slope of the policy band from zero per cent to allow for “a modest and gradual” appreciation.

When it met again in October, the MAS tightened a second time.

But amid external headwinds and dimming domestic conditions, economists did not think a third tightening move would be a charm.

Core inflation – a measure closely watched by central bankers – eased to a nine-month low of 1.5 per cent in February.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Advance estimates out on Friday morning showed Singapore's economy slowed to year-on-year growth of 1.3 per cent for the first quarter amid a contraction in the key manufacturing sector.



MAS, in its policy review, noted that manufacturing’s contribution to GDP growth has waned over the last six months, reflecting the maturing of the global electronics cycle and a slowdown in China’s economy.

Despite the services sectors holding up and a recovery in the construction sector, the Singapore economy has slowed overall and “is likely to expand at a modest pace in the coming quarters”, it added.

Core inflation has also come in lower than projected due to weaker global oil prices and a stronger impact from the liberalisation of the retail electricity market.

As such, MAS is downgrading its 2019 forecast range for core inflation to 1 to 2 per cent.

“GDP growth in the Singapore economy has eased, bringing the level of output closer to its underlying potential. Despite some pickup in labour costs, inflationary pressures are mild and should remain contained,” it said.

Globally, the central bank expects “significant uncertainty” remaining in the short term, as growth momentum of the global economy slowed more than expected at the turn of the year alongside sluggish trade.

However, policy stances in China and the United States have become more accommodative, it noted, while adding that global financial conditions have eased.