Mastercard CFO Martina Hund-Mejean to retire, Sachin Mehra to succeed

Mastercard Inc said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Martina Hund-Mejean would retire in 2019, after more than a decade in the role, and will be succeeded by Sachin Mehra, the company's current chief financial operations officer.

REUTERS: Mastercard Inc said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Martina Hund-Mejean would retire in 2019, after more than a decade in the role, and will be succeeded by Sachin Mehra, the company's current chief financial operations officer.

Mehra will take over Hund-Mejean's post as CFO on April 1, and report to Ajay Banga, the company's chief executive officer.

Advertisement

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)