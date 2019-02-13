Mastercard CFO Martina Hund-Mejean to retire, Sachin Mehra to succeed

Business

Mastercard CFO Martina Hund-Mejean to retire, Sachin Mehra to succeed

Mastercard Inc said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Martina Hund-Mejean would retire in 2019, after more than a decade in the role, and will be succeeded by Sachin Mehra, the company's current chief financial operations officer.

FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a Mastercard logo on a credit card
FILE PHOTO: A Mastercard logo is seen on a credit card in this picture illustration August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Mastercard Inc said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Martina Hund-Mejean would retire in 2019, after more than a decade in the role, and will be succeeded by Sachin Mehra, the company's current chief financial operations officer.

Mehra will take over Hund-Mejean's post as CFO on April 1, and report to Ajay Banga, the company's chief executive officer.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark