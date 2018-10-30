Mastercard profit jumps 33 percent

Mastercard Inc's third-quarter profit rose 33 percent, it said on Tuesday, joining rival payments network Visa Inc in reporting higher earnings led by rising U.S. consumer spending.

Mastercard's net income climbed to US$1.90 billion or US$1.82 per share in the three months ended Sept. 30, from US$1.43 billion or US$1.34 per share a year earlier. http://bit.ly/2AyIxbl

Excluding one-time items, the company earned US$1.78 per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of US$1.68 per share, according to Refinitiv data. It was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.

Visa last week reported an 11 percent surge in third-quarter profit.

