Mastercard profit rises 25% on higher transactions

REUTERS: Mastercard Inc reported a 25 per cent jump in adjusted quarterly profit on Wednesday as customers spent more on its cards to shop and pay bills, boosting fees for the world's second-largest payment processor.

Adjusted net income rose to US$2.0 billion, or US$1.96 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31 from US$1.6 billion, or US$1.55 per share, a year earlier.



