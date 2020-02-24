Mastercard to add 1,500 technology jobs in Ireland

DUBLIN: Mastercard Inc plans to hire 1,500 more staff at its global technology hub in Dublin over the next three to five years, more than trebling the size of its workforce in Ireland's first major multinational jobs announcement of 2020.

The US credit card issuer has had a presence in Dublin since 2008 and set up its research and development arm, Mastercard Labs, there eight years ago. It plans to increase its staff to more than 2,000 from 650 now, IDA Ireland, the state agency competing to win foreign jobs, said in a statement.

Foreign multinationals, particularly in the technology sector, employ about a quarter of a million people in Ireland, accounting for one in 10 jobs in the fast growing economy.