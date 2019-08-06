Mastercard to buy European payments company Nets for US$3.19 billion
Payments processor Mastercard Inc on Tuesday said it would buy a majority of the corporate services businesses of European payments company Nets for about US$3.19 billion.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020, the company said in a statement.
