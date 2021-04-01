Mastercard to invest US$100 million in Airtel Africa's mobile money unit

Mastercard Inc will invest US$100 million in Airtel Africa's mobile money operations valuing the business at US$2.65 billion, the London-listed company said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Mastercard Inc. credit cards are displayed in this picture illustration taken December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Illustration

REUTERS: Mastercard Inc will invest US$100 million in Airtel Africa's mobile money operations valuing the business at US$2.65 billion, the London-listed company said on Thursday.

Mastercard will hold a minority stake in Airtel Mobile Commerce, in line with Airtel Africa's plan to monetise the mobile money business by selling up to a 25per cent stake in the unit, the company said.

