Mastercard to stop processing payments on Pornhub, cites unlawful content

REUTERS: Mastercard Inc said on Thursday it was ending the use of its cards on Pornhub after its investigation confirmed the presence of unlawful content on the sex videos site.

Pornhub did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pornhub said on Tuesday it had banned video downloads and was allowing only certain partner accounts to upload content after a New York Times column reported that many videos posted on the adult website depicted sexual assault of children.

The newspaper column had also described some videos on the site as recordings of assaults on unconscious women and girls.

Pornhub has denied the allegations.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman asked Visa Inc to follow suit. Visa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Anil D'Silva)