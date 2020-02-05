Match quarterly revenue misses estimates as Tinder subscriber growth slows

Match Group Inc missed Wall Street's quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday, as sequential subscriber growth on its popular dating app, Tinder, fell to its lowest in at least a year.

REUTERS: Match Group Inc missed Wall Street's quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday, as sequential subscriber growth on its popular dating app, Tinder, fell to its lowest in at least a year.

The online dating service provider also forecast first-quarter revenue in the range of US$545 million to US$555 million, below analysts' average estimate of US$562.2 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tinder added about 200,000 average subscribers in the fourth quarter, taking its total average subscriber count to nearly 5.9 million. The app enjoys nearly 45per cent market share, according to research firm Apptopia.

The owner of OkCupid and PlentyOfFish faces stiff competition from a host of rivals including Bumble and Facebook Inc's dating service, amid an ongoing lawsuit from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and a pending spin-off from parent IAC/InterActiveCorp .

In the third quarter, 437,000 users signed up on Tinder, taking its average subscriber count to 5.7 million.

Total revenue rose 19.6per cent to US$547.2 million in the quarter, missing analysts' average estimate of US$552.9 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Match Group's net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to US$132.2 million, or 45 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$115.5 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)