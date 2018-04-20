Mattel CEO Margaret Georgiadis in talks to leave company: WSJ

Toymaker Mattel Inc's Chief Executive Officer Margaret Georgiadis is in discussions to leave the company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the company fell 1.5 percent at US$13.68 in late afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)