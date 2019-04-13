Mattel's Fisher Price recalls all 'Rock 'n Play' models due to reports of death

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Friday that toymaker Fisher-Price has voluntarily recalled all its "Rock 'n Play Sleeper" products after reports of more than 30 infant deaths.

The regulator said consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

"We stand by the safety of our products. However, due to reported incidents in which the product was used contrary to the safety warnings and instructions, we have decided to conduct a voluntary recall of the Rock 'n Play Sleeper in partnership with the Consumer Product Safety Commission," Fisher Price-owner Mattel Inc said.

