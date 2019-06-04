MaxLinear ceases shipments to Huawei and its affiliates

REUTERS: Radio-frequency chip maker MaxLinear Inc on Tuesday said it has discontinued all shipments to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and its affiliates and cannot predict as to when it will be able to resume the shipments.

The company said it now expects second-quarter revenue between US$80 million and US$85 million, down from its prior forecast of US$83 million to US$88 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)