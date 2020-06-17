May flowers: Where the US retail blooms are and are not

No denying May's US$73 billion rebound in U.S. retail sales was an eye-popper and is the latest fodder to fuel the red-hot "V" vs "U" debate about what kind of recovery to expect from the COVID-19 recession.

REUTERS: No denying May's US$73 billion rebound in U.S. retail sales was an eye-popper and is the latest fodder to fuel the red-hot "V" vs "U" debate about what kind of recovery to expect from the COVID-19 recession.

Even Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who has taken pains lately to caution everyone that this is likely to be a fitful and for many a painful recovery, called Tuesday's retail sales report from the Commerce Department an encouraging sign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But, to be clear, while the rebound was strong overall, sales remain 8per cent below where they were in February, and many corners of retail are miles shy of where they were just three months ago when coast-to-coast stay-at-home orders brought many businesses to a full standstill.

(GRAPHIC - Green shoots in May?: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/azgpobgqxvd/Pastedper cent20imageper cent201592316967240.png)

Here is a look at some of the notable details from Tuesday's report:

CARS AND TRUCKS

Advertisement

Advertisement

May's sales boom owes a lot to Detroit. Sales in the automotive sector - led by car and truck dealerships - rose by more than US$30 billion from April, accounting for more than 40per cent of the overall retail sales increase.

(GRAPHIC - Auto sales were a big driver: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/nmopakekwpa/Pastedper cent20imageper cent201592339672092.png)

EVERYONE HAS A PROJECT

With everyone spending more time at home, Americans also decided to spend more money on their homes. Sales at home and garden centers surged to a record high last month, and are one of just three major retail categories up from a year earlier, the others being grocery stores and online retailers.

(GRAPHIC - A DIY boom in a pandemic?: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/rlgvdkdkmpo/Pastedper cent20imageper cent201592336628339.png)

HOW PUZZLING

The anecdotes about jigsaw puzzle shortages have been circulating for months, but May's sales resurgence in the sporting goods, hobby, musical instruments and bookstore category shows this was no myth. Bicycles, home fitness gear and good, old books are also in high demand.

(GRAPHIC - Bikes, books, puzzles and other distractions: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xklpygaggpg/Pastedper cent20imageper cent201592337568474.png)

THE BAR IS OPEN

Sales at hard-hit restaurants and bars shot up nearly 30per cent as states relaxed social-distancing rules, but that only brought the sector's overall receipts back to where they were a decade ago.

(GRAPHIC - Restaurants & bars still have a long way to go: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/jbyvrlgjgve/Pastedper cent20imageper cent201592335570872.png)

CLOTHING - BOTTOM OF THE RACK

Clothing retailers notched the largest percentage increase in May - a stunning 188per cent. Impressive until the low base is taken into account. Sales are still just a third of February's level.

(GRAPHIC - Clothing still faces a steep cliff: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/qzjpqjrjwvx/Pastedper cent20imageper cent201592338199952.png)

(Reporting by Dan Burns; editing by Jonathan Oatis)