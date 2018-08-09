Mazda, Suzuki cheated on mileage and emissions tests: Nikkei

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

TOKYO: Mazda Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp conducted improper fuel economy and emissions tests on their vehicles, the latest in a series of compliance scandals in Japan's auto sector, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Mazda and Suzuki have submitted reports of their findings on their tests to the transport ministry and will publicize details on Thursday, the Nikkei said.

Representatives for Mazda and Suzuki told Reuters they had submitted reports to the ministry but declined further comment.

Mazda shares were down 1.4 percent and Suzuki down 3.4 percent in early trade, versus a 0.4 percent fall in the benchmark Nikkei .

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)