Business

Mazda says CEO to step down, vice president to take over

Mazda Motor Corp said on Friday that president and CEO Masamichi Kogai would step down and be replaced by Akira Marumoto, who currently serves as vice president and oversees operations in the Americas.

Mazda Motor President Masamichi Kogai speaks at a news conference in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: Mazda Motor President Masamichi Kogai speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Kogai, who became president and CEO in 2013, would become chairman, the company said.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Source: Reuters

