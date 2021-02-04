Mazda sees chip shortage affecting about 7,000 vehicles in February

Japanese automaker Mazda Motor Corp said on Thursday it expects a shortage of semiconductors to affect its vehicle production from this month.

TOKYO: Japanese automaker Mazda Motor Corp said on Thursday it expects a shortage of semiconductors to affect its vehicle production from this month.

Mazda will revise its production plans based on the current assumption the shortage will affect around 7,000 vehicles globally in February, chief executive Akira Marumoto said on a post-earnings call.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)