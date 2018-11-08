Mazda to recall 640,000 vehicles globally over diesel engine issue

Mazda Motor Corp on Thursday said it planned to recall around 640,000 vehicles globally to fix issues including a problem with the valve springs used in its diesel engines.

The Japanese automaker said it would recall around 230,000 vehicles at home and a total of around 410,000 units in overseas markets, excluding the United States, where the automaker does not sell diesel models.

Mazda's recall comes after domestic rival Subaru Corp last week said it would recall 400,000 vehicles globally to fix a design flaw in the valve springs used in its engines, costs for which would eat into the automaker's full-year profit.

Japanese automakers are dealing with a rise in quality issues ranging from faulty components to testing misconduct, which are increasing costs and raising questions about quality controls.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)