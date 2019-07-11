McAfee plans return to public markets - WSJ

REUTERS: Cybersecurity software firm McAfee Llc is planning a return to the public markets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

An IPO could raise at least US$1 billion and value McAfee at more than US$5 billion, according to the report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Intel Corp , which paid US$7.7 billion for California-based McAfee in 2011, spun off 51per cent to private equity fund TPG Capital in 2017 at a US$4.2 billion enterprise value. Thoma Bravo also joined as an investor in the same year.

McAfee declined to comment on the report, saying it "does not comment on rumours".

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)