McAfee shares fall 7% in Nasdaq debut

NEW YORK: Shares of McAfee Corp fell 7 per cent in their market debut on Thursday (Oct 22), marking a disappointing opening for the cyber security firm after it raised about US$620 million in its initial public offering.

The stock opened at US$18.60 per share, compared with its IPO price of US$20 per share. At the debut price, the company was valued around US$8 billion.

McAfee priced its IPO towards the lower end of its targeted range between US$19 and US$22 per share.

The offering marks a return to public markets for McAfee, which was bought by Intel Corp in 2011.

It was then turned into a joint venture with TPG Capital in a deal which valued the company at US$4.2 billion, including debt. Thoma Bravo took a minority stake in McAfee in 2017.

In the first half of 2020, McAfee's net revenue was US$1.4 billion with a net income of US$31 million.

"The markets we play in are large, growing and important and we realise there's a great need for what we bring to the table," McAfee Chief Executive Officer Peter Leav told Reuters. "We are going to invest in our fast-growing consumer business and in our enterprise businesses, where there's a need for a broader portfolio."

The cyber security firm's IPO comes in the wake of strong market debuts from gaming platform Unity Software Inc and online prescription drug firm GoodRx.

