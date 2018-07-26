McDonald's global strength helps offset US same-store sales miss

McDonald's Corp topped Wall Street estimates with a 4 percent growth in quarterly sales at its established restaurants globally on Thursday, as customers flocked at its outlets for value menu offerings.

Shares of the Dow component slipped 0.2 percent in premarket trading at US$158.50 after it missed estimates for sales at its established U.S. restaurants.

Restaurant chains in the United States have been fighting for a bigger share of a slow-growing restaurant marketplace by offering dollar menus, discounts on beverages and limited-time menu items as well as freshly prepared meals to diners.

McDonald's quarterly sales at its U.S. restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 2.6 percent, missing the average analyst estimate of 2.96 percent rise.

In contrast to its slowing U.S. business, same-store sales for the company's international lead markets - comprising Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the United Kingdom - rose 4.9 percent, trouncing analysts' expectation of a 3.94 percent gain.

This helped McDonald's worldwide sales at stores open at least 13 months to rise 4 percent and top the average analyst estimate of 3.60 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to about US$1.50 billion, or US$1.90 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from about US$1.40 billion, or US$1.70 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.99 per share, beating the estimate of US$1.92.

Revenue fell 12 percent to US$5.35 billion, but edged past expectations of US$5.32 billion.

The burger giant's stock is down 8 percent since the start of the year, underperforming the S&P 500 Restaurants sub index . In the same period last year, McDonald's stock had risen over 30 percent.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)