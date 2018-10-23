McDonald's global strength offsets US weakness, shares rise

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

McDonald's Corp quarterly sales at comparable U.S. restaurants fell short of expectations on Tuesday as fierce competition in its home fast food market undermined rise in global revenue.

REUTERS: McDonald's Corp beat estimates for quarterly global same-store sales as strong demand in international markets made up for slowing growth in the fiercely-competitive U.S. fast-food industry, sending its shares up nearly 3 percent.

Restaurant chains in the United States have been fighting for a bigger share of an over-crowded restaurant market by offering dollar menus, discounts on beverages and limited-time menu items as well as freshly prepared meals to diners.

Global comparable store sales at McDonald's increased 4.2 percent, topping the average analyst estimate of a 3.72 percent rise.

Sales at McDonald's U.S. restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 2.4 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, the slowest in six quarters. Analysts on average expected 2.55 percent growth, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Net income fell to US$1.64 billion, or US$2.10 per share, in the quarter from US$1.88 billion, or US$2.32 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned US$2.10 per share beating the US$1.99 analysts expectation.

Revenue in the quarter revenue fell 7 percent to US$5.37 billion, but also beat expectations of US$5.32 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)