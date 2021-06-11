Mcdonald's hit by data breach in South Korea, Taiwan - WSJ

McDonald's Corp was hit by a data breach in South Korea, and Taiwan, exposing some customer, employee information, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/mcdonalds-hit-by-data-breach-in-south-korea-taiwan-11623412800 on Friday.

The company was not immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)