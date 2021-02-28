McDonald's mulling partial sale of digital unit: Report

WASHIGNTON: McDonald's is weighing the sale of part of digital start-up Dynamic Yield, which it bought two years ago in a bid to boost drive-through and in-restaurant kiosk orders, according to the Wall Street Journal.



McDonald's had originally looked to the artificial intelligence business to provide personalized digital promotions to consumers, which would vary depending on time of day, weather, and wait times.



Dynamic Yield's founder and CEO Liad Agmon told the Journal on Friday that a partial sale of the company had "been discussed from the outset, and now feels like the right time to explore that possibility."



The 2019 purchase of Dynamic Yield by McDonald's for more than us$300 million represented the US-based group's largest purchase in years.



Company executives portrayed it as a key element of the McDonald's digital strategy.



McDonald's and Dynamic Yield were not immediately available to confirm the report.

