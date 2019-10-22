McDonald's posts rare profit miss, shares down 4%

REUTERS: McDonald's Corp reported a quarterly profit that missed Wall Street estimates for the first time in two years as it invested heavily in sprucing up US outlets and speeding up delivery, sending its shares down 4 per cent.

The company has been battling competition in the United States, especially in the past few quarters, from rival fast-food chains that are challenging McDonald's dominance with value meals and plant-based food options.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McDonald's was late to the game in offering plant-based burgers, behind rivals Restaurant Brands' Burger King and Yum Brands' KFC.

In a bid to reverse declining customer traffic and tackle competition, McDonald's has been remodeling its 14,000 US restaurants to include digital ordering kiosks, mobile ordering as well as pay and pickup services.

It has also been spending heavily on delivery by partnering with app-based delivery services GrubHub, Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Sales at US restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 4.8 per cent in the third quarter ended Sep 30, below the 5.17 per cent growth expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Globally, McDonald's reported better-than-expected comparable sales growth of 5.9 per cent, driven by strong growth in markets such as the UK and France.

Net income fell 2 per cent to US$1.61 billion, in the quarter from US$1.64 billion, a year earlier.

On a per share basis, the company earned US$2.11 per share missing expectations of US$2.21.

Total revenue, including both US and overseas operations, rose to US$5.43 billion, slightly below analysts' expectations of US$5.49 billion.

