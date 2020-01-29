McDonald's quarterly comparable sales rise above Wall Street estimates

REUTERS: McDonald's Corp on Wednesday (Jan 29) reported quarterly comparable sales growth and profit above market expectations, as the world's largest burger chain benefited from its revamped stores, new delivery partnerships and higher menu prices.

Over the past few years, McDonald's has focused on improving dining experience by bringing technology to stores and shoring up delivery services, while also adding new burgers, beverages and breakfast foods to its menus to lure customers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski, who took charge in November after the company's previous chief was dismissed, said the annual global comparable sales growth of 5.9 per cent was the chain's highest in more than 10 years.

As a part of its former CEO's vision, the company began modernising stores and even bought two smaller technology firms that focus on digitising stores and drive-thru menus.

McDonald's last year bought Dynamic Yield, a technology firm that specialises in helping companies personalise customer interactions, and Silicon Valley company Apprente that uses artificial intelligence to understand drive-thru orders.

For 2020, McDonald's forecast a 5 per cent to 7 per cent rise in selling, general and administrative expenses as it continues to invest in technology, research and development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Global comparable sales rose 5.9 per cent in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, higher than the 5.23 per cent growth expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales in U.S. restaurants open for more than 13 months rose 5.1 per cent, slightly above the estimate of a 4.67 per cent increase.

The company's stock, a component of the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial index, rose about 1.5 per cent to US$213.50 in pre-market trading.

The stock gained 11.3 per cent in 2019, lagging some of its rivals such as Chipotle and Starbucks and the broader S&P 500 restaurants index that rose nearly 22 per cent last year.

McDonald's shares are up 6.5 per cent so far this year, outperforming the 0.7 per cent increase in the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index

Excluding one-time items, the company earned US$1.97 per share, a cent above Wall Street expectations.

Net income rose 14 per cent to US$2.08 per share. Revenue rose 3.6 per cent to US$5.35 billion, slightly above the estimate of US$5.31 billion.