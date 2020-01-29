McDonald's quarterly comparable sales rise above Wall Street estimates

McDonald's Corp on Wednesday reported quarterly comparable sales growth above Wall Street expectations, as the world's largest burger chain benefited from its revamped stores, new delivery partnerships and higher menu prices.

Global comparable sales rose 5.9per cent in the fourth quarter, higher than the 5.23per cent growth expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

For the past couple of years, McDonald's has focused on improving dining experience by bringing technology to stores and improving delivery services, while also adding new burgers, beverages and breakfast foods to its menus to lure customers.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski, who took charge in November after the company's previous chief was dismissed, said the annual global comparable sales growth of 5.9per cent was the chain's highest in more than 10 years.

Sales in U.S. restaurants open for more than 13 months rose 5.1per cent, also beating the estimate of 4.67per cent increase.

Net income rose 14per cent to US$2.08 per share. Revenue rose about 4per cent to US$5.3 billion.

