McDonald's reports higher profits, sees solid US sales

NEW YORK: McDonald's reported higher second-quarter profits on Thursday (Jul 26) on increased comparable sales in the US and other key markets.

Net income came in at US$1.5 billion, up 7.3 per cent from the year-ago level.

Revenues declined 11.5 per cent to US$5.4 billion, the result of having sold some company-owned restaurants to franchisees.

"We're seeing good performance across our business as our customers tell us that they value and appreciate the moves we're making to elevate the McDonald's experience," said chief executive Steve Easterbrook.

Since becoming chief executive in 2015, Easterbrook has focused on simplifying McDonald's offering and improving service at its US restaurants.

Comparable sales in the US rose 2.6 per cent from the year-ago level, part of a global increase of four per cent.

Other countries with strong growth included Britain, France and Italy, but said its performance was weak in South Korea.

Shares dipped 0.4 per cent to US$158.31 in pre-market trading.