McDonald's to invest US$205 million in South Africa over next five years

JOHANNESBURG: U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp will invest 3 billion rand (US$205 million) in South Africa over the next five years, the company said on Friday.

The announcement was made at a conference to drum up investment in Africa's most industrialized economy.

(US$1 = 14.6144 rand)

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia)