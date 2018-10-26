McDonald's to invest US$205 million in South Africa over next five years

U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp will invest 3 billion rand (US$205 million) in South Africa over the next five years, the company said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of a McDonald's restaurant is seen in Bordeaux, France, June 18, 2018.

The announcement was made at a conference to drum up investment in Africa's most industrialized economy.

(US$1 = 14.6144 rand)

