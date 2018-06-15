McDonald's to replace plastic straws with paper ones in UK and Ireland: BBC

McDonald's will replace plastic straws with paper ones in all its restaurants in the United Kingdom and Ireland, starting from September, the BBC reported on Friday.

"Reflecting the broader public debate, our customers told us they wanted to see a move on straws," McDonald's was quoted as saying by the BBC.

In April, the British government proposed a ban on plastic straws and cotton buds in England.

