Mediacorp and Grab partner to create content for passengers, income opportunities for drivers

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp and Grab signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Monday (Apr 23) to co-create content for passengers as well as provide more income opportunities for Grab drivers in Singapore.



"Mediacorp and Grab will co-create tailor-made content for in-transit viewing on Grab’s in-car tablets as well as Mediacorp’s suite of platforms and distribution network," said the two companies in a joint media release.



"This will enable Grab’s passengers to access high-quality content – such as short-form dramas, sitcoms, variety shows and headline news – for free while en route to their destinations."



For private-hire drivers, those interested can choose to deck out their cars with Grab’s in-car tablet or other fleet-based media assets, such as car wraps and in-car hangers, for additional income. Mediacorp will manage Grab’s fleet-based media assets.

Under the terms of the MOU, Mediacorp and Grab will co-create content for in-transit viewing on Grab's in-car tablets, as well as Mediacorp’s suite of platforms and distribution network.

In addition, Grab’s drivers and passengers will get the opportunity to be featured in special content series and attend events alongside Mediacorp’s artistes and personalities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are delighted to have found a like-minded partner in Grab who, like us, believe in doing all we can to serve our consumers," said Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng.

"The partnership with Grab is focused primarily on creating a better in-car experience for the Grab customer. The team at Mediacorp are excited to work with Grab to make this happen through our personalities and content, using formats which are well suited for in-transit viewing.”

Grab said the MOU is an extension of its advertising programme to enable more drivers to earn passive income, on top of the fares collected through Grab rides. The programme, which started in March 2017, has already generated more than S$300,000 collectively for participating drivers.



Said the head of Grab Singapore Lim Kell Jay: "We are constantly thinking about new and better ways to delight our customers, including drivers and passengers.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

"Our partnership with Mediacorp will enable us to enrich the in-car experience for our passengers through high-quality content as well as create more income opportunities for drivers. We look forward to working closely with the Mediacorp team to deliver on our promise to out-serve our customers.”



Mediacorp's products and brands in four languages - English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil - reach 99 per cent of Singapore residents every week, according to Nielsen Media Index. The broadcaster has also won accolades abroad. At New York Festivals 2018 earlier this month, it was handed two Gold, eight Silver and four Bronze awards.

Grab is one of the most frequently used online-to-offline (O2O) mobile platforms in Southeast Asia. More than five million people use the combined platform daily, and the app has been downloaded onto about 90 million mobile devices, according to the joint media release.

