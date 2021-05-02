Mediacorp launches Bloomr.SG MCN accelerator to galvanise content creators in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s largest content company, Mediacorp, has unveiled a comprehensive programme designed to equip budding content creators with the practical skills, knowledge and hands-on experience they need to become successful social creators.

Known as Bloomr.SG MCN Accelerator and launched in collaboration with YouTube and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the programme dovetails with Mediacorp’s purpose of engaging everyone every day by nurturing the next generation of creative talents in developing high quality content and growing their audience reach both locally and internationally.

The launch of Bloomr.SG MCN Accelerator follows the establishment of Bloomr.SG MCN, Singapore’s first and only official YouTube Multi-Channel Network (MCN) announced in August 2020. The Accelerator will spearhead a variety of training and education programmes, in tandem with Bloomr.SG MCN’s other functional pillars of providing equipment and resources, driving content and intellectual property (IP) development, and facilitating monetisation opportunities for social-first creators.

The first intake of the Accelerator’s structured training programme, to be conducted from June to November 2021, will consist of a series of workshops led by industry professionals.

Creators who successfully graduate from the six-month training programme will go on to participate in capstone projects for a further six months, which would involve co-creating new IPs in collaboration with established YouTubers and participating in opportunities to produce commissioned content for Mediacorp across its multiple platforms. Promising talents may be featured in Mediacorp’s omnichannel content.

IMDA will support Bloomr.SG MCN Accelerator as part of its efforts to build a sustainable and thriving content creator ecosystem in Singapore and the region.

Ms June Koh, Cluster Director, Media Industry Cluster, IMDA, said: “Through this partnership with Mediacorp on its Bloomr.SG MCN Accelerator programme, we are happy to support more exciting opportunities for aspiring young creators to develop engaging online content.

"We look forward to working with more partners to nurture our next-generation of local content creators, and entrench Singapore as Asia’s most vibrant media hub.”

YouTube will provide platform expertise and support to the programme, bringing in their experts as part of the training.

“YouTube continuously looks for ways to help artists grow their storytelling and form a connection with the billions of fans on the platform. This extension of our partnership with Mediacorp is another opportunity for us to nurture the dynamic creator community in Singapore, by providing the guidance, resources and expertise they need to take their craft to the next level.

"We look forward to the exciting and inspiring homegrown content that will bloom from this collaboration, and to help bring these ideas to audiences in Singapore and beyond,” said Mr Ajay Vidyasagar, YouTube’s Regional Director in APAC.

Mr Parminder Singh, Mediacorp’s Chief Commercial and Digital Officer, said: “We are glad to partner IMDA and YouTube on Bloomr.SG MCN Accelerator to cultivate the next generation of social-first content creators through a dedicated programme.

"This will play an integral role in Bloomr.SG MCN’s mission to support up to 1,000 content creators over the next decade, contributing significantly towards building a self-sustaining social creator ecosystem in Singapore.

"The fresh content offerings by up and coming creators will also be a treat for the audience. We look forward to Singapore’s creative talent joining us for this programme and are excited about working with them on their content creation journeys.”

Registrations for the first intake of Bloomr.SG MCN Accelerator open on Apr 30, 2021. Interested participants can visit www.bloomr.sg/mcnaccelerator for more details.