Mediacorp appoints Doreen Neo as chief talent officer, names Virginia Lim as new chief content officer

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp has named former chief content officer Doreen Neo as its chief talent officer to oversee all talent management and practices across the company “in a move to further strengthen its talent development and business strategies”.

The company has also named Ms Virginia Lim as its new chief content officer. Both appointments are effective on Wednesday (Jul 21).

Ms Neo has been a part of Mediacorp’s senior management team since 2017, and led the content group in strengthening Mediacorp’s production capabilities, "injecting a digital DNA to content creation to meet evolving audience preferences”, the company said in a media release on Wednesday.

The Celebrity Agency (TCA), which manages the development and careers of artistes and talents, was also under her charge.

Ms Neo spent most of her 37-year career in the television and media business, first joining Mediacorp - then known as the Television Corporation of Singapore, or TCS - in 1999 in business planning, and then returning in 2005 to head its Chinese Entertainment Production and Content Distribution divisions.

Since then, she has been responsible for the production of local entertainment content, as well its worldwide distribution and syndication, and the development and management of artistes, Mediacorp said.

“In her new role, Ms Neo will lead the transformation of talent development and management across Mediacorp, with the aim of nurturing talent across the local ecosystem and creating more opportunities for them in markets beyond Singapore,” the company said.

“These will include artistes under the management of TCA, Mediacorp’s DJs, news presenters and digital and social content creators in the Bloomr.SG network.”

Before joining Mediacorp, Ms Lim was previously the chief content officer at regional streaming platform Viu, where she was responsible for all content strategies, production of original series and content investments across Southeast Asia, the Middle East and South Africa.

She has more than 26 years of experience in the media industry across a variety of functions, from managing profit and loss, to operations, advertising, distribution, content, production and marketing.

She has also held a number of key leadership positions, including at Sony Pictures Television Networks, where she spent 11 years, eventually running the company's business in Asia.

"She was behind record-breaking shows that transcended cultures such as The Amazing Race Asia and Asia’s Got Talent," Mediacorp said.

Ms Lim is "no stranger to the Singapore scene", Mediacorp said, having started her career as a TV producer with the company when it was known as TCS before moving to StarHub.

In her new role at Mediacorp, she will oversee the company’s production facilities and resources, content creation and syndication.

"GREATER HEIGHTS"

Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng said: “Mediacorp is at the centre of a vibrant transmedia ecosystem, engaging over 3 million people in Singapore daily across multiple platforms,” she said.

“We are the home of local storytelling and local talent, and best positioned to grow our talents and share our stories beyond our shores, be it through our own productions or working with partners.

“With her strong leadership and experience, Doreen is well placed to take us to the next level in talent development.

“I also look forward to having Virginia join us. With her impressive track record, she will be a valuable addition to the team as we accelerate our efforts to drive our creative content production to greater heights.”

Ms Neo said that she is looking forward to her new role.

“I have always believed in nurturing our local talents and growing them into stars with regional and international appeal,” she said.

“This move is part of our continuous effort to provide more opportunities for our artistes and to showcase homegrown talents to a wider audience. I am looking forward to this next lap at Mediacorp."

On her appointment, Ms Lim said: “I am excited with the opportunity to contribute to the local media scene in my home country, especially working with the talented teams and resources at Mediacorp.

“I look forward to creating stellar original content that's enjoyable and inspiring from Singapore to the rest of the region.”

