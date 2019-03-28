Mediacorp launches integrated creative and content marketing solution

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp on Wednesday (Mar 27) announced the launch of Creative Central, an integrated creative powerhouse to meet its clients’ creative and content marketing needs.

The newly formed unit will provide seamless, end-to-end support to clients looking to run integrated marketing campaigns across Mediacorp’s suite of content and transmedia platforms, the company said.

Advertisement

“Previously, clients worked with multiple departments, such as strategic planning, advertising, content creation and social media amplification to execute their marketing plans. Going forward, they will only need to liaise with a single point of contact.

“Creative Central brings together a talented creative team who already work closely with hundreds of clients – from SMEs to Fortune500 brands – to connect with their customers using Mediacorp’s storytelling capabilities,” it said.

Within Creative Central are Brand Studio, Bloomr.SG, Creative Services and Idea Factory. Their services span strategic insights and solutions to transmedia creative production and content marketing – all of which will be driven by insights from social listening.

“With Creative Central, brands can fully leverage Mediacorp’s platforms and content with ease, efficiency and efficacy,” the company said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head of Creative Central Alan Seah said: “Constantly, we are hearing our clients share how important integrated storytelling is, whether to drive performance or for brand uplift. As we bring all our storytellers together, I’m excited to see the team deliver powerful integrated marketing solutions for our clients. ”

More information about Creative Central can be found at Mediacorp's website.