Mediacorp launches self-service advertising platform

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp on Wednesday (Feb 24) launched a self-service advertising platform, in a move aimed at making advertising more attractive and accessible to all business owners.

Named Mediacorp AdDirect, the one-stop platform enables advertisers to create, order and track their media campaigns. It was developed by Mediacorp in collaboration with technology partner Amobee.

Mediacorp AdDirect can help customers create a customised media plan based on their target audience and desired budget, develop creative assets, place their orders and track the performance of an ongoing campaign.

The platform supports the creation of data-optimised media plans that can efficiently target audiences and maximise campaign objectives in a single workflow, thereby significantly reducing the complexity of the buying process, said Mediacorp.

It uses prescriptive artificial intelligence, first-party and third-party data, and advanced analytics to help advertisers seeking innovative solutions across TV and digital.

“Mediacorp constantly pushes the envelope to make advertising more seamless, accessible and cost-effective," said Mr Parminder Singh, chief commercial and digital officer of Mediacorp

"Mediacorp AdDirect brings leading edge technology to advertisers to maximise their return on investment and help their businesses grow. We are also glad to be able to bring this solution to the industry at a time when it needs all the support to ride out the current economic challenges,” he added.

The new platform will start with facilitating purchases of ad space for TV, followed by digital and subsequently across all platforms within Mediacorp’s media network.

