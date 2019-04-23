Mediacorp partners VICE to bring original content to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp announced on Tuesday (Apr 23) it is collaborating with youth media company VICE to bring a raft of original VICE digital and TV content to Singapore audiences.



The agreement combines Mediacorp’s multiplatform reach and deep commercial relationships with VICE’s youth audience and award-winning, authentic storytelling, the companies said in a press release.

It is the latest collaboration of Mediacorp Partner Network (MPN) - an initiative that brings Mediacorp together with best-in-class partners to deliver a richer experience for consumers and advertisers in Singapore,

Other premier partners under MPN include digital sports publisher ESPN, Singapore’s fastest growing property portal 99.co and Edipresse Media, Asia’s leading luxury media group.

Under the deal, Mediacorp will bring VICE content into its growing portfolio of digital assets, and will carry curated video series on its digital entertainment destination, Toggle.



Shows will include the popular VICE Reports, The Cute Show, and 10 Questions You Always Wanted To Ask, alongside iconic fashion title i-D, food channel MUNCHIES, technology channel MOTHERBOARD and more.



In addition, Mediacorp will be the exclusive representative for all advertising sales in Singapore for VICE.com.



According to Nielsen Media Index 2018, Mediacorp properties reach 98 per cent of people in Singapore every week.

More than 80 per cent of Singapore viewers tune in to Mediacorp’s seven free-to-air television stations every week.

Page views on Mediacorp properties average 157 million views per month internationally. Eight of the top 10 most listened to radio stations in Singapore are Mediacorp stations.



Launched in 1994 as a punk zine, VICE is a leading global youth media company with bureaus in more than 30 countries, distributing its programming in over 80 territories across digital, linear, mobile, film and social channels.



In Asia-Pacific, VICE has 11 offices across eight markets, including Singapore, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and China. VICE includes a network of digital channels; a licensing division, a TV and film production studio; and VIRTUE, its in-house creative services agency.



Mr Hosi Simon, CEO of VICE Asia-Pacific, said: “A partnership of this scale, with a respected media player in the region, forms an important part of our continued expansion in Asia.

"Young people across the region are immensely proud of where they come from, and relentlessly optimistic about where they’re going. We want to champion their voice and point of view, and are reaching further to bring this generation content that reflects their values and lifestyles, wherever they are and whatever screen they’re on.”



Mediacorp’s chief commercial and digital officer Parminder Singh said: “We are very excited to welcome VICE as our latest esteemed partner into our Mediacorp Partner Network. With VICE, Mediacorp will be able to offer more original VICE content to the digitally savvy youth population in Singapore via our digital entertainment destination, Toggle. Through Mediacorp’s reach and relationships, VICE will gain access to new audiences and advertisers in Singapore.”



WATTPAD, MEDIACORP PARTNER TO BRING SINGAPORE STORIES FROM WRITTEN WORD TO NATIONAL SCREENS

Mediacorp on Tuesday also announced a partnership with global multiplatform entertainment company Wattpad to bring Wattpad stories to screens across Singapore.



The companies will adapt scripted series and films for Mediacorp’s digital entertainment destination, Toggle, and free-to-air platforms.



Wattpad and Mediacorp announced the partnership at APOS 2019, an annual event held in Bali, Indonesia for the media, telecoms and entertainment industry in Asia.



Together, Wattpad and Mediacorp will identify Singaporean writers and stories that resonate with both local and international audiences.



Projects will be sourced from Wattpad using the company’s Story DNA Machine Learning technology, which allows Wattpad to identify exceptional stories from the 565 million uploads that have been shared on the platform.



Wattpad’s machine learning technology will also be used throughout the development process, providing audience insights and perspectives to guide each project.



Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng said: “This partnership again demonstrates Mediacorp’s commitment to reinvigorating our content and formats and innovating the very way we source stories.

"A nation’s literature holds up a mirror for people to see themselves and what binds them. With Wattpad, writers and readers congregate and give voice to one another.

Readers being able to share their insights, comments and ideas with writers, while writers reveal the collective soul of a nation through their writing. Singapore stories have much to offer to our society, and we aim to uplift them from written word to national screens.”



Mr Dexter Ong, head of Asia for Wattpad Studios, said: “We’ve created a new model for discovering stories and bringing them to screens, unlocking a world of possibilities for storytelling in every format. With our data-driven approach to entertainment we’re able to identify new voices and bring their stories to audiences all over the world. We’re thrilled to work with Mediacorp to bring this model to Singapore, creating opportunities for Singaporean storytellers.”



In addition to sourcing existing stories from Wattpad, the companies will hold local contests to invite new story ideas from Singaporean writers that will be eligible for development. Contest and entry details will be announced at a later date.



Ms Sapna Angural, head of English Audience at Mediacorp, added: “From fireside folk fables to contemporary drama streamed over the top, narratives have always been essential in every society. We are excited about working with Wattpad to discover a new generation of storytellers and work with them to tell stories that reflect the Singapore psyche and ethos.

"We hope to provide these young writers with a transmedia platform to connect with new communities and make their mark on a bigger stage, at home and beyond.”



Wattpad has more than 70 million users globally and 22 million users across the Asia Pacific region.



The company recently announced a 26-film deal with iflix for Indonesia, a development deal with Huayi Brothers Korea, and a strategic investment from Times Bridge, the global investments and partnerships arm of The Times Group, to expand its presence and grow users in India.



Wattpad previously worked with the Philippines’ TV5 Network to co-produce the hit Wattpad Presents TV series. Wattpad also works with Sony Pictures Television, Universal Cable Productions, SYFY, AwesomenessTV, Bavaria Fiction and other entertainment partners around the world.