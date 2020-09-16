Mediacorp, PropNex, 99.co team up to launch virtual Singapore Property Show 2020

SINGAPORE: A new collaboration between Mediacorp, real estate agency PropNex and real estate portal 99.co will see the launch of a virtual property expo next month.

The Singapore Property Show 2020, which runs from Oct 10 to Dec 4, will feature almost 20 newly launched projects. The collaboration was announced at a PropNex virtual convention on Tuesday (Sep 16).



Hosted on 99.co, the virtual property expo will see narrated virtual tours embedded into every project listing in place of physical viewings, said a PropNex press release.



Property buyers can tour multiple showflats "without the health risk and hassle" of site visits, said 99.co CEO Darius Cheung.

"Our technology enables a rich virtual viewing experience that is much more convenient, yet no less informative than physical ones," Mr Cheung added.



Tools such as instant mortgage calculators will help consumers make more informed property decisions, while consumers can also access information about the property market in online articles and videos, PropNex said.

The firm also said it would helm weekly webinars for consumers to pick up firsthand insights and property investment strategies from industry players.

The collaboration allows PropNex to "offer more property choices to a bigger audience making this the largest virtual property expo", said PropNex CEO Ismail Gafoor.



Mediacorp's Chief Commercial and Digital Officer Parminder Singh said: "The Singapore Property Show 2020 will empower property buyers to make informed decisions by offering them a one-stop portal for credible content and expert insights.

"This exciting virtual initiative will also provide an engaging and immersive experience to home buyers."



Further details will be announced closer to the launch of the expo.