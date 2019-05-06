Mediacorp’s data analytics platforms RIPPLE and MeID win 9 awards at Global BIGGIES 2019

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp's proprietary data analytics platforms MeID and RIPPLE won nine awards at the Global BIGGIES Awards competition in San Francisco last Thursday (May 2).

The competition recognises the best practices in data and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives by media companies around the world. This year, companies like the BBC and Channel 4 Television from the UK, and Hong Kong's DataTech were contending for top honours.



The RIPPLE Content Analytics Hub - a system combining web analytics and machine learning to support different business groups in Mediacorp - clinched first place in four categories:

- Excellence in Data Analytics,

- Excellence in Data-Driven Product Development,

- Excellence in Data-Driven Technology and

- Excellence in Data-Driven Business Process Efficiency.

The MeID Audience Analytics Hub - used to provide audience insights behind content consumption - also picked up Awards of Excellence for the above four categories, including second place for Excellence in Data-Driven Business Process Efficiency category.

Mediacorp also won the overall Best of Show accolade from the judges “for their body of analytics technologies for both content and audience across four languages”, according to a statement issued by the organisers. Past winners of this title include Channel 4 Television.



"Your analytics platforms are outstanding in their usefulness and thoroughness. Even though these platforms are relatively new, they show real promise for the future for content and perhaps advertising targeting," Martha Stone, CEO of data and AI for Media Association said.



Data insights are at the forefront of Mediacorp's daily decision making process, said Mr Roger Moy, Mediacorp’s head of consumer insights and analytics.

"RIPPLE and MeID form an integral part of our wider enterprise analytics solution that drives how data is defined, curated and managed for value within the organisation.

"We are encouraged by the accolades and will continue to invest in ways that accelerate our innovation priorities," he said.

The awards were handed out at the 10th Data and AI for Media Week conference held at Microsoft.

