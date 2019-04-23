Mediacorp, Spackman Entertainment Group to co-produce romantic drama

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp and South Korea’s Spackman Entertainment Group are set to co-produce a romantic drama that will feature a mix of familiar and fresh faces from Singapore and Korea.

The 20-episode drama, with the working title Equity of Love, will be set against "the alluring luxury hospitality and fast-paced financial landscapes of Singapore", said the two media giants in a joint release on Tuesday (Apr 23).

Production is expected to start this year and the drama is slated for telecast in the second half of 2020.

"Viewers will be serenaded with both Korean and Mandarin soundtracks specially composed for the series. The cast line-up shall be announced soon in due course," said the release.



Mediacorp and Spackman Entertainment Group, known for its 2018 blockbuster film Default, announced their first co-production in Bali, coinciding with APOS 2019, an annual event for the media, telecoms and entertainment industry in Asia.

Mediacorp also announced that it is collaborating with youth media company VICE to bring a raft of original VICE digital and TV content to Singapore audiences.



“Spackman Entertainment Group and Mediacorp share a passion for brilliant storytelling and high-quality production values, said Ms Doreen Neo, Mediacorp's chief content officer.

"We are thrilled to be working with the group to transpose their cinematic prowess into drama production and produce a riveting drama that will entertain and intrigue audiences in Korea and Singapore. This partnership is also a statement that Mediacorp is open for business. We are actively seeking partners for co-productions and other collaborations.”



Said Spackman Entertainment Group's CEO John Ko: “We are very excited to embark on this unique opportunity to produce the first Singapore-Korea drama with Mediacorp.

"We hope that the cross-border collaboration will have a significant impact on the Singaporean entertainment industry as we bring in fresh and original content to viewers across the region and beyond. Starting with this project, we intend to add non-Korean content production as a new growth segment complementing our core Korean movie production business.”