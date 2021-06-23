Mediaset investors agree to move company legal base to the Netherlands

Mediaset's shareholders on Wednesday backed a plan to make the Netherlands the legal base of Italy's top commercial broadcaster, potentially paving the way for cross-border deals needed to fight competition from online rivals.

MILAN: Mediaset's shareholders on Wednesday backed a plan to make the Netherlands the legal base of Italy's top commercial broadcaster, potentially paving the way for cross-border deals needed to fight competition from online rivals.

Mediaset's investors equal to 95.6per cent of the capital represented at the shareholders meeting backed the redomiciliation plan, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Dutch base move was part of a deal between Mediaset and its second-largest investor Vivendi to end a five-year long legal battle paralysing Mediaset's strategy.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)