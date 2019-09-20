Mediaset strikes deal to limit withdrawal rights impact in pan-EU TV deal

Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with Peninsula Holding to limit the impact of the exercise of withdrawal rights in its deal to create a pan-European TV platform (MFE).

MILAN: Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with Peninsula Holding to limit the impact of the exercise of withdrawal rights in its deal to create a pan-European TV platform (MFE).

In a statement Mediaset said Peninsula Holding would, at the broadcaster's request, buy up to 355 million shares of the new MFE entity.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Stephen Jewkes)