Mediaset strikes deal to limit withdrawal rights impact in pan-EU TV deal

Business

Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with Peninsula Holding to limit the impact of the exercise of withdrawal rights in its deal to create a pan-European TV platform (MFE).

FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan
FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan, Italy, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

In a statement Mediaset said Peninsula Holding would, at the broadcaster's request, buy up to 355 million shares of the new MFE entity.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Stephen Jewkes)

