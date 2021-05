REUTERS: FIGS Inc was valued at US$4.57 billion in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, as the maker of medical scrubs, face masks and shields saw a jump in demand for its products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's shares opened at US$28.30, up 28.6per cent from the IPO price of US$22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)