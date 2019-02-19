Medtronic quarterly revenue rises 2.4 percent

Business

Medtronic quarterly revenue rises 2.4 percent

Medical device maker Medtronic Plc on Tuesday reported a 2.4 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, driven by higher sales in surgical products unit and restorative therapies group.

CEO of Medtronic Ishrak speaks during an IBM keynote address at the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas
Omar Ishrak, CEO of Medtronic, speaks during an IBM keynote address at the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Bookmark

REUTERS: Medical device maker Medtronic Plc on Tuesday reported a 2.4 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, driven by higher sales in surgical products unit and restorative therapies group.

Net income attributable to Medtronic was US$1.27 billion, or 94 cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 25, compared with a loss of US$1.39 billion, or US$1.03 per share, a year earlier, when it recorded a tax-related charge.

Revenue rose to US$7.55 billion from US$7.37 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark