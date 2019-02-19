Medtronic quarterly revenue rises 2.4 percent

Medical device maker Medtronic Plc on Tuesday reported a 2.4 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, driven by higher sales in surgical products unit and restorative therapies group.

Net income attributable to Medtronic was US$1.27 billion, or 94 cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 25, compared with a loss of US$1.39 billion, or US$1.03 per share, a year earlier, when it recorded a tax-related charge.

Revenue rose to US$7.55 billion from US$7.37 billion a year earlier.

