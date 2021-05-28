Meme stocks AMC, GameStop poised to end strong week on a high

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Shares of AMC Entertainment and GameStop gained on Friday, on track for a strong end to a spectacular week, which has already seen the movie theater chain's market value double as retail traders stormed back into meme stocks.

LONDON: Shares of AMC Entertainment and GameStop gained on Friday, on track for a strong end to a spectacular week, which has already seen the movie theater chain's market value double as retail traders stormed back into meme stocks.

AMC's shares were up 17.3per cent to US$31.11 in U.S. premarket trading on Friday, while those of video game retailer GameStop were 2per cent higher. GameStop, which was at the heart of the so-called "stonks" retail trading mania this year, is set for its best weekly gain since mid-March, up more than 43per cent so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Retail traders' shift into so-called meme stocks - shares favored by the denizens of online communities - comes on the back of a selloff in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies whose prices have slumped in recent weeks.

Data shows the cinema operator AMC's scrip has been the most traded stock on brokerage Robinhood's popular trading app, as well as on that of UK-based Freetrade, where buy orders have outnumbered sell orders two-to-one.

Investors shorting meme stocks GameStop, AMC and private spaceship company Virgin Galactic are estimated to have lost US$2.8 billion so far this week, data from financial analytics firm Ortex shows. They lost US$1 billion on Thursday alone.

On trading-focused social media site Stocktwits (ST), message volume related to AMC spiked by nearly 40per cent, with more than 97per cent of messages reflecting positive sentiment towards the stock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"AMC - why sell now when u can sell later for much more, ya (k)now?," user lilant135 wrote, while fellow retail trader BossNoHugo chimed in, "imagine selling because a stranger on ST told u to do so".

(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Writing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)