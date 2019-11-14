Mercedes-Benz Cars to slash 1 billion euros in costs by 2022
FRANKFURT: Daimler shares fell sharply on Thursday after the German carmaker said tougher emissions rules will hit earnings in 2020 and 2021 forcing it to seek more than 1 billion euros in personnel cuts at Mercedes-Benz Cars by end of 2022.
The company said it expects to achieve a return on sales from operating activities at Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans of at least 4per cent in the year 2020 and at least 6per cent in 2022.
Earlier this year, Daimler had said it hoped to achieve a return on sales of 3per cent to 5per cent at Mercedes-Benz Cars.
